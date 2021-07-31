Exploring forage options; hay hotline to list feedlots

Michelle Mielke

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says there are some options to feed livestock, including feedstocks and feedlots.

“With pastures and the hay crop in poor condition, livestock producers have been exploring alternate ways to keep their herd and preserve their genetics,” Goehring said. “Now that we’ve had rain in some areas across the region for corn, millet, sorghum and other warm season crops, it provides hope for future forage needs in the form of hay, silage or baling up cornstalks after corn harvest. Grain and livestock producers can visit with each other about potential opportunities for feed this fall or sign up on the Hay Hotline. We are also adding feedlots as an option to our Hay Hotline.”

Feedlot owners with room to feed livestock and those who can do custom corn chopping are encouraged to contact the Hay Hotline.

To contact the Hay Hotline, call 701-425-8454 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers can also leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free of charge. Individuals who contact the hotline are asked to provide their name, contact information and what they need or can provide. Information received during the calls will be placed on the interactive map, available at www.nd.gov/ndda. Users may click on the icons to retrieve information about available hay, pasture, hayland, CRP or feedlots in their area.

“At some point, we will be asking corn producers to consider listing on the Hay Hotline as an alternate way to market their corn for silage or baling up cornstalks for feed,” Goehring said.