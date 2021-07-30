University of Mary health sciences program earns national recognition

Tom Ackerman

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK — University of Mary’s online Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is ranked sixth nationally according to Best Value Schools website. The online resource ranked the nation’s top nine programs from hundreds offered and cites University of Mary’s coursework mostly being available online as a big draw and advantage to students.

“While many schools offer hybrid programs, few feature their coursework 100 percent online, and even those that do will still require students to amass a certain amount of clinical hours,” stated Best Value Schools. “Schools offering online LPN to BSN degrees, or related programs, were ranked in three categories: estimated in-state tuition per semester (36.36 percent), student-faculty ratio representing average class size (27.27 percent), and first-time undergrad graduation rate (36.36 percent). Tuition estimates were gathered directly from each school and student-faculty ratio and graduation rate were obtained from the National Center for Education Statistics.”

Someone with an LPN or an LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) allows an individual to perform basic patient care under the direction of a registered nurse (RN) or physician and often comes after becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). The LPN to BSN is considered the next step in the process and a bridge program allowing people to use existing education and skills to minimize the time it takes to earn a BSN and qualify for RN licensing exams. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average yearly salary for those with a BSN degree is $81,000.

Mary’s two-year LPN to BSN program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

“We’re extremely honored and humbled to have earned this national recognition and ranking,” said Molly Leer, head of University of Mary’s LPN to BSN program. “This validates our mission and our faculty’s ongoing efforts of providing comprehensive health care education and training for students as University of Mary strives to continue the tradition of excellence as one of the premier LPN to BSN programs in the country. One of the many benefits to our program is its flexibility. Even the busiest nurses can continue to work while earning their BSN through our blended format with very minimal disruption in day-to-day life. We also offer clinical placement Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota so residents of those states can complete all their indirect clinicals in their home area.”

University of Mary’s next LPN to BSN start date is September 6, 2021. Visit umaryonline for more information. To enroll, email enroll@umary.edu, or call (701) 355-8030, and (800) 288-6279 (MARY).

The University of Mary is already home to the No. 1 undergraduate nursing program in the country in 2021 according to national ranking service Mountain Measurement with graduating seniors earning a 100 percent pass rate on their NCLEX exam.