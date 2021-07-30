State trooper assaulted during traffic stop

DEVILS LAKE - A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was was treated for non-life threating injuries after being assaulted during a traffic stop at the westbound Oriska Rest Area on Monday.

According to NDHP reports, on July 26, the highway patrol trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-94 near Tower City. The vehicle was described as a tan Buick LeSabre with no registration displayed.

According to NDHP, the trooper located the Buick parked at the westbound Oriska Rest Area on I-94 MM 304 at approximately 7:24 am. The driver appeared to be passed out inside the running Buick. The trooper's report said they were able to wake up the driver of the Buick and observed signs the driver was under the influence of methamphetamine.

The trooper reported the driver refused to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest. According to the police report the trooper attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle when the driver resisted arrest and was able to place the vehicle in reverse and began to accelerate, dragging the trooper. The trooper was able to force the vehicle back into park.

"The driver continued to resist the trooper...while the driver was resisting, she attempted to disarm the trooper," North Dakota Highway Patrol official reports said. "Two Good Samaritans assisted the trooper in removing the driver from the Buick and the trooper was able to place the driver in handcuffs."

The report went on to say it was learned the Buick the driver was driving had been stolen from Clay County, MN on July 5th, 2021. The driver of the Buick was from Jamestown, ND.

The driver has been arrested for the following misdemeanor offenses: driving under the influence, driving under suspension, false information, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was also arrested for the following felonies: attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

The driver was transported for minor injuries by the Barnes County ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Valley City where they were treated, released, and transported to the Stutsman County Jail.

The trooper has since been released from the hospital.