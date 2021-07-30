State Capitol to host August Farmers and Artisans Market

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – North Dakota businesses will offer their locally made and grown products, Wednesday, Aug. 4, during the August Farmers and Artisans Market.

“This is a showcase for North Dakota growers and makers, giving area residents an opportunity to see the range of products made and grown right here in our state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “The owners and employees of more than 20 Pride of Dakota businesses and local producers will be selling and talking about their products.”

Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies from across the state will participate in the outdoor market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the west parking lot of the state Capitol building off 4th St.

“The artisans market this year will feature Pride of Dakota companies and local producers with a wide range of products, including home décor, foods and condiments, apparel, personal care items, books, seasonal produce and more,” said Goehring.

The Pride of Dakota program, administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, provides member companies with cooperative marketing and promotional events, such as in-store demonstrations, Pride of Dakota Day and the Harvest and Holiday Showcases. The program also provides educational opportunities and representation at regional, national and international marketing expositions. Nearly 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members. For more information about Pride of Dakota, visit www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture supports farmers markets, food co-ops, community-supported agriculture (CSAs), community orchards, roadside stands and pick-your-own gardens in the state. Most of these are listed on the Local Foods Directory Map, created by NDDA and available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/local-foods-directory-map.