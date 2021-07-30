Road work scheduled to begin in Grand Forks District

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE – Preventive maintenance is scheduled to begin in several areas of the Grand Forks District July 30. This chip sealing project will take place on portions of North Dakota Highway 66, U.S. 81, ND 32, and ND 17.

Work will take place in the following locations:

ND 66 beginning at the U.S. 81 and ND 66 intersection near St. Thomas and ending at the Drayton Bridge over the Red River.

U.S. 81 beginning one mile north of St. Thomas and ending at the U.S. 81 and ND 5 intersection at Hamilton.

ND 32 beginning at the south end of Edinburg and ending south of the intersection of ND 32 and ND 66.

ND 17 beginning at the intersection of ND 1 and ND 17 and ending at the railroad tracks near Adams.

Speed will be reduced to 55 mph on highways, and 25 mph in urban areas. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place in the project areas. Flaggers and pilot cars will be on location to assist traffic. Oil, loose rock, and gravel may be present on the roadway.

The project is expected to be complete August 9.