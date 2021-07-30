Fort Stevenson State Park hosts Club de Skinautique water ski show

Kristin Byram

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Performance by Classic Rhythm and lighted boat parade

GARRISON - Fort Stevenson State Park is pleased to host an evening of entertainment in the Garrison Bay Marina on Saturday, July 31. Since 1958, Club de Skinautique, out of Bottineau, has amazed spectators with their water show featuring trick skiing, pyramids, and jumps. Join us as we welcome these talented individuals to Lake Sakakawea. Following the water ski show, stay and listen to the music of the featured band Classic Rhythm! Wrap up your night with the lighted boat parade. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.

Visit the outdoor concessions tent for ice cream and food off the grill available to purchase throughout the evening. The waterskiing show starts at 5:00 pm, the band plays at 6:30 pm, and the lighted boat parade kicks off at 9:30 pm. Anyone interested in entering the lighted boat parade should contact the park office at 701-337-5576 for parade rules and registration.

Providing a unique opportunity before their performance, Club de Skinautique will be holding a ski show fun day geared for youth interested in learning more about water skiing. This experience will start at 2:00 pm in the Garrison Bay Marina. Participants ages nine and up will have the chance to learn about the different acts the club performs, have some on-land practice, ski behind the boat, and explain the equipment used. Kids can bring skis if they have them, but it's not required. Parents are encouraged to stay, donations to ski club are welcome. Contact the park office to register; space may be limited. The event is free of charge in accordance with a vehicle permit. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather and COVID-19 risk levels. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota. For more information, please call the park office at 701-337-5576