Devils Lake Foundation awards over $20K in grants

DEVILS LAKE - The Devils Lake Area Foundation received grant applications totaling $61,940.75 with $28,762.73 available for distribution. Some of the recipients of this semi-annual awarding are Senior Meals and Services for Krato Reach-In Freezer and jumbo and medium size thermal bags, College Care for Kids for outside water toys and art materials, a violin and cello for Devils Lake Community Orchestra Association, and portable lighting for the Lake Region Community College Foundation. The Committee also funded important projects where one may not see the physical improvements such as food for Senior Meals and Services.

