Community Shout Out - Post 24 poker tournament a rousing success

DEVILS LAKE - American Legion Tim Running Post 24 Devils Lake, ND held their poker tournament on 23,24,25 July at the Cobblestone Hotel. Commander. Jack Volk and legionnaires Gary Ertmann and Conrad Schell presented $3500.00 to first place winner Wade Schlecht. of Streeter ND.

The legion had over 100 entries for this tournament, so watch for their next tournament that will be at the Cobblestone Hotel on 18,19 September 20121.