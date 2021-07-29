North Dakota's Governor says "no change" to state's current policy amid new strand outbreak

DEVILS LAKE - As the COVID pandemic continues to surge the globe and cause continued change to communities nationwide, North Dakota's governor is continuing to stand firm in his stance to bring the state back to what he hopes will be sense of normalcy.

Gov. Doug Burgum said despite the new strand of COVID that has been discovered in the United States, he has no plans to recommend any changes for the current state policy for employees or place it under a statewide health emergency plan, which ended on April 30.

"Local entities can consider CDC guidelines based on local conditions, including case rates, positivity rates and available hospital capacity." Burgum said," North Dakota has relied on personal responsibility throughout the pandemic."

The governor said that safe, effective vaccines are available to all North Dakotans ages 12 and up, adding that he believed these vaccines represented the best defense against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

“Active COVID-19 cases today represent just 3% of North Dakota’s peak case numbers last November, " Burgum said. "Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain below 20 patients, and July deaths due to COVID-19 are on track to be the lowest since the pandemic began,"

North Dakotans are encouraged to educate themselves on the differences of the Delta variant, as well as be aware of the level of spread in their area and utilize well-known COVID-19 etiquette and mitigation measures as appropriate. For more information, visit: https://www.health.nd.gov/news/nddoh-reminds-public-take-precautions-amid-delta-variant-concerns. or https://www.health.nd.gov/covid19vaccine/dashboard.