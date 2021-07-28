What's on the Shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be Horseman, Pass By written by Larry McMurty. Book discussion will be on August 4 at 5:30 pm at the library community. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: A New Non-Fiction Display, Summer Reads, New Staff Picks and If You Liked the Movie…You’ll Love the Book.

Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Treachery by Brian Freeman (Adult Fiction). Bourne is a lone operative, working in the shadows for Treadstone, when he’s called in for a new mission in London—to prevent another assassination masterminded by Lennon. But nothing about this mission is what it seems. As Bourne engages in a cat-and-mouse game with Lennon across the British countryside, he discovers that everything he thought he knew about the past was a lie. And with the body count rising, he comes to an inevitable conclusion: Some secrets should stay buried.

The Forbidden by Heather Graham. (Adult Fiction). Playing the victim of a vampire king on an island off New Orleans is actress Avalon Morgan’s creepiest role to date. It’s also scary good fun—until the victim of a real killer is discovered on set, laid out for all to see. With production shut down, Avalon can’t stop thinking about the chilling crime scene, or Grayson Avery, the investigator working the case. With a rising body count and zero leads, Gray can’t help but be impressed by Avalon’s amateur sleuthing, which takes her to the darkest corners of the internet, where killers confess their crimes.

Not a Happy Family by Shari LaPena (Adult Fiction).Brecken Hill in Upstate New York is an expensive place to live. You have to be rich to have a house there, and Fred and Sheila Merton certainly are rich. But even all their money can't protect them when a killer comes to call. The Mertons are brutally murdered after a fraught Easter dinner with their three adult kids. Who, of course, are devastated? Or are they? They each stand to inherit millions. They were never a happy family, thanks to their vindictive father and neglectful mother, but perhaps one of the siblings is more disturbed than anyone knew.

The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book by Maile Carpenter (Juvenile Non-Fiction). This collection is packed with 150+ recipes for everyone's favorite sweets and treats, all designed with young cooks in mind and triple tested by the chefs in Food Network Kitchen. Kids will learn how to make all their favorite desserts: cookies, brownies, cupcakes, sheet cakes and more. Each recipe is easy to follow and totally foolproof, with color photos and pro tips to help junior chefs get started, plus fun food trivia that they can share with their friends.

When Grandfather Flew by Patricia MacLachlan (Easy Fiction). Milo's grandfather is fascinated with birds. He admires their freedom and never loses an opportunity to point out the things that make them special. He can't see like he used to, so Milo helps him spot and take care of some of his favorites: hovering Kestrels, fragile Chickadees, and the soaring Bald Eagle. One day when Milo comes home, Grandpa isn't there, but when he sees a Bald Eagle swoop through the sky above, he knows Grandpa got his wish of being reborn in the skies.

The Bad Seed by Jory John (Easy Fiction) This is a book about a bad seed. A baaaaaaaaaad seed. How bad? Do you really want to know? He has a bad temper, bad manners, and a bad attitude. He’s been bad since he can remember! This seed cuts in line every time, stares at everybody, and never listens. But what happens when one mischievous little seed changes his mind about himself, and decides that he wants to be - happy? With Jory John’s charming and endearing text, here is The Bad Seed: a funny yet touching tale that reminds us of the remarkably transformative power of will, acceptance, and just being you.

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held Tuesday, July 27 from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Covid vaccinations will also be scheduled every Tuesday in August at the library from 2-4. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Library Board meeting August 10 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.

