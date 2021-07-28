Sanford Health announces plans to open clinic in Devils Lake

Nathan Aamodt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Sanford Health is excited to announce it will open a new clinic in Devils Lake, North Dakota to meet the growing demand for its services.

The new Sanford clinic will be located on the Eventide campus in Devils Lake.

Services at the clinic will include family medicine, cardiology, dermatology and physical therapy. The clinic will have lab and imaging services on site. Sanford will start construction this summer and open in early 2022.

“Sanford has always been focused on making health care easily accessible, and location is one of the biggest barriers. We have been meeting with key community leaders for several months to listen, learn and collaborate,” said Justin Stromme, senior director of clinic operations at Sanford Health. “I grew up in Devils Lake. It has been incredibly rewarding to be a part of this project. We want the people of Devils Lake and the surrounding area to know Sanford is here for them.”

Sanford has a long history of steadily growing its primary and specialty care services in North Dakota. Sanford’s medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck are two of the four major hubs for the nation’s largest rural health care system. In addition, Sanford has invested in clinics and critical access hospitals in smaller communities throughout North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, including a new clinic opening in Grand Forks, N.D. in August.

“This is a natural expansion of the services we’ve provided in the Grand Forks area for the last 20 years. We’ve seen a steady increase in the number of patients coming to Sanford from Devils Lake and the broader region of north-central North Dakota. I grew up in Starkweather, just 20 miles north of Devils Lake. It’s satisfying for me as a doctor to know we are investing in communities to provide health care close to home, so patients do not have to travel as much,” said Lisa Jamsa Tollefson, M.D, medical director at Sanford Grand Forks.

“As a healthcare organization in the Devils Lake region, we always want to be part of solutions that increase access to providers and services,” said Jon Riewer, president and CEO of Eventide Senior Living Communities. “Adding a clinic to our Eventide Heartland campus offers convenience to our residents and additional provider coverage that is critical to the community. We appreciate Sanford’s shared vision of how better to serve our residents and the community of Devils Lake.”