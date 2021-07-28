NDDOT expands kiosk services in rural North Dakota

Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK - North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced the completion of a kiosk upgrade and installation project which added 44 new kiosks and the addition of several driver’s license services. There are now 52 kiosk locations across North Dakota. Installation of the new kiosks began in February.

“The new driver’s license kiosk upgrades add another convenient option for customers doing business with the NDDOT and also expands services into rural communities,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We are always working to grow and innovate to make services more convenient for our customers.”

With these kiosk upgrades, drivers can now renew a license, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay a reinstatement fee, change their address, and edit donor registry information. They can also check the status of their license, driving record, CDL medical card and validate their date of birth. Individuals are not able to get their initial REAL ID via a kiosk but would be able to renew at one.

Additional kiosk services were also added for motor vehicle. In addition to motor vehicle registration renewals, customers may now complete their 30-day and non-resident temporary registration, update their email or mailing address, and request a placard for a mobility impairment.

In addition to the kiosks, North Dakotans can still receive driver’s license and motor vehicle services through the NDDOT website, ND Drive mobile app or in person by making an appointment.