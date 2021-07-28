Lake Metigoshe to Host Artist Aaron Michels

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bottineau, ND – Lake Metigoshe State Park is excited to host visual artist Aaron Michels. Aaron is a part of the ND Council on the Arts, Artist in Residency Program. His residency will run from July 26- August 2.

Aaron Michels was born in Mohall, has lived throughout the US, and is currently living in Minot. He’s a visual artist, working primarily with photographic and watercolor depictions of nature and landscapes to include everything from macro images of flowers to giant mountain vistas. Aaron loves to travel and enjoys camping with his wife and two kids. He’s proud to have shared his love of camping and the outdoors with his family.

On Friday, July 30, join Aaron at the amphitheater to watch the process he utilizes to transform a raw photograph into an abstracted painting. Take these tips and tricks to take your own photography skills to new places! On Saturday, July 31, Dakota Explorers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join park staff at the amphitheater at 10:00 am to do various artworks that connect with the outdoors. At 7:00 pm, Michels will lead a photography hike adventure starting from the warming house that will include a trip out to Oriole Island. Along the way, he will demonstrate that you don’t need an expensive camera nor go long distances to take great nature photos. Participants should plan to bring a camera of choice, if able. Participants should also wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk roughly 1.5 miles. All ages and skills are welcome.

The Artist in Residency Program is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. This year Lake Metigoshe, Fort Ransom, and Fort Stevenson State Park are each hosting one artist.

The events are free of charge in accordance with a vehicle permit. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Please visit the event listings on the Lake Metigoshe State Park, Fort Ransom State Park, or Fort Stevenson State Park Facebook pages for additional details surrounding the Artist in Residency events.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather and COVID-19 risk levels. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines while visiting the park.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.