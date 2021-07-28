Community Shout Out: Leon Building Center

DEVILS LAKE - Leon's Building Center in Devils Lake was recently awarded a high honor by being awarded the Ruby level President Club Award winner from Showplace Cabinetry.

The organization said they appreciated Leon's continued support in their partnership with their brand despite the challenges face by the industry in 2020.

"Your dedication to the Showplace brand inspired us to continue expanding our offerings with the introduction of new products," Bill Allen CEO of Showplace said.

Leon's Building Center is locally owned by Kerry and Larissa Schmitz. This Location has been a lumber yard since 1884. In 1991 Leon & Diane Schmitz purchased the former Robertson Lumber Company. After Leon and Diane’s retirements, Leon’s Building Center was purchased by their son Kerry and his wife Larissa in 2015