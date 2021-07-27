Oakes Irrigation Site field day set

Kelly Cooper

DEVILS LAKE - Irrigation management while in a drought, white mold in soybeans and new potato varieties are some of the main topics that will be covered during this year’s field day at the North Dakota State University Oakes Irrigation Research Site -- Robert Titus Research Farm on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The approximately 40-acre site, which is 4.5 miles south of Oakes on North Dakota Highway 1, is a substation of the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

The field day will begin with refreshments at 8:30 a.m. The tour will run from 9 a.m. to noon, with lunch following.

Topics that will be covered and the presenters are:

Overview of the Oakes site projects – Kelly Cooper, agronomist at the Oakes Irrigation Research Site

New potato varieties - Susie Thompson, NDSU potato breeder

Pros and cons of planting soybeans early - Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist

Irrigation in a severe drought - Tom Scherer, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer

Irrigation management sensors - Dean Steele, Associate Professor, NDSU Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Irrigated cover crops - Mike Ostlie, CREC agronomist

White mold studies in soybeans - Michael Wunsch, CREC plant pathologist

Tour participants also will have the opportunity to review the irrigated corn hybrid and soybean performance tests.

