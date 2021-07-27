Discover DCB Event Announced

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Bottineau- Dakota College at Bottineau is excited to announce an event for last-minute student registration. This event is for prospective students that are considering fall enrollment, but haven’t taken the initiative to apply.

Thursday, August 5, 2021 Dakota College welcomes anyone interested in applying for fall classes to participate in an afternoon of one-on-one assistance. The orientation sessions begin with short information sessions covering admissions, financial aid, payment plans, academic support, books, and housing. All participants will receive a check-list to mark off the items needed to complete the enrollment process. One-on-one work time will be provided to all attendees to complete the admission application, FAFSA paperwork, housing application, and placement exams. The DCB $35 application fee will be waived for anyone who participates on campus that day.

The goal of the event is to get as much taken care of that afternoon for students to enroll for fall, 2021. Prior registration for the event requested by going to www.dakotacolleg.edu/discoverdcb. Beth MacDonald, Director of Admissions says, “If you’re thinking about DCB this fall but feel like it is too late to get started, it’s not! Although the fall semester is coming soon, this event will help you get started. Those who attend will be nearly ready to register for fall semester classes with a few weeks remaining to finish preparations.”

Participants should bring a record of immunizations, ACT/SAT scores and a high school transcript in a sealed envelope from the school.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!