Army awards contract for 119th wing’s new operation center in Fargo

Devils Lake Daily Journal

FARGO – U.S. Department of the Army has awarded a more than $13 million contract to Gast Construction Company, Inc. in Fargo to build the new Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) operations center for the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing. As a member of the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee, Hoeven secured $17.5 million for the construction of the new facility, which is needed to support new advanced technology and equipment that is critical to the mission’s long-term success, while also preventing interruptions for the wing’s operations. The Air Guard anticipates moving into the new facility in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.

“The 119th Wing has a global mission, and they’re in the fight every day,” said Hoeven. “With the $17.5 million in funding we secured, we can now build a new operations center and they can move into it without any interruption in delivering their important mission.”

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!