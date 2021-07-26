Renter Webinar July 27

Devils Lake Daily Journal

High Plains Fair Housing Center and Legal Services of North Dakota will

co-host a webinar on Tuesday, July 27th at 12:30 pm on rights of being a

renter in North Dakota.

North Dakota tenants will have an opportunity to learn about evictions,

leases, terminology, fair housing practices, and your rights as a renter

in North Dakota. As well as important information about how tenants can

access funds through the ND rent help program.

After nearly 10 months in place, the CDC moratorium will expire on July

31, 2021. In the final days of the recent North Dakota legislative

session, lawmakers authorized access to almost $352 million in federal

resources to transform the state’s Emergency Rent Bridge (ERB) into a

more comprehensive rental assistance program called ND Rent Help. The

program will aid more North Dakotans with the goal of helping restore

their economic well-being and housing stability.

Register on www.highplainsfhc.org

or here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rights-and-responsibilities-for-renters-virtual-training-tickets-162596992983?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR3PPwi-YqKPcjnqlOOpS1Yl9YgZ_LMzUKAe0wfoF55qEajhVX1T5GyXltk