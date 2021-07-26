First 4-H energy camp being held Aug. 1-4

David Ripplinger

Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota 4-H is holding a four-day energy camp for the first time Aug. 1-4 at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

Campers will learn about energy science and job opportunities, interact with North Dakota energy leaders and have the opportunity to tour energy sites in central and western North Dakota. Campers also will have time for a variety of recreational activities including evening campfires, a waterslide and a dance.

“A youth camp focused on energy seemed like a natural match for the 4-H camp,” says David Ripplinger, North Dakota State University Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist and Energy Camp coordinator. “The camp is located near a variety of energy facilities and there are a variety of energy science activities that engage youth.”

4-H Energy Camp is open to youth ages 11 and older. Online registration is open at tinyurl.com/4hcampregistration. Registration for 4-H Energy Camp is $300. Scholarships are available.

4-H Energy Camp is sponsored in part by the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, Minnkota Power Cooperative, Great River Energy, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Cass County Electric Cooperative, Northern Plains Electric Cooperative, Verendrye Electric Cooperative, the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation and the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.

4-H provides hands-on, real-life experiences through projects, activities and events, and is available to all youth and offered in every county in North Dakota. 4-H is the largest and only research-based youth organization in the state and is conducted by NDSU Extension.

