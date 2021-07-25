Reflections from Pastor Trudy

Pastor Trudy Dumont

Special To Devils Lake Journal

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5

Every Spring, our Farmers here in the Devils Lake Region take part in a yearly ritual of Trust. Trusting God that the seeds they plant, will be watered from above by God’s healing Rain. We don’t irrigate here. We Trust. And each year, God delivers. But this year……… well, some say, this farming season is the toughest in memory. Parched land. And oftentimes, parched souls. It takes a lot of courage to Trust God in the midst of a drought, doesn’t it?

“They say the condition for a miracle is difficulty. But for a great miracle, it’s impossibility.” Angus Bucham, a South African farmer, was once in the very same situation we find ourselves in today. Faced with an El Nino, and warned by scientists that nothing would grow, he defied the odds. He put his faith in God instead.

“Faith Like Potatoes” is the inspirational, true story of Mr. Bucham, and his courageous fight to Trust God, in spite of the naysayers and the weather forecasters. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 501 5th St. NE, will present this timely film on Sunday night, July 25th, at 6:30 PM. We invite everyone, especially all farmers and their families, to come and experience how God answered this man’s prayers, and how God used him to plant in others the seeds of faith. The film is free. After the film, we will have a time of Prayer for Rain and people’s needs by local Pastors.

Then on Monday and Tuesday nights, July 26-27 at 6:30 PM, evangelist and author Tom Shanklin, from Mankato, MN, will be the guest minister at Westminster Presbyterian Church for “Revive” meetings. The meetings will focus on forgiveness, healing, and spiritual refreshing. Mr. Shanklin preaches in a simple and practical way that people of all ages and from all denominations can receive, both in the United States and around the world. He is the author of "You Can Touch the World: Finding Your True Purpose."

Come and see, come and be renewed, by the Spirit of God. We all need times of refreshing from the Presence of the Lord. Come and receive a miracle of God’s grace.

