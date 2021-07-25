Cooperatives to serve free pancake breakfast, ice cream sandwiches at the fair

Krista Rausch

Devils Lake Daily Journal

MINOT, N.D.­­ — The North Dakota Coordinating Council of Cooperatives (NDCCC) is teaming up with KX News to host KX/Co-op Day at the North Dakota State Fair (NDSF) on Wednesday, July 28. The event will include a free pancake breakfast and ice cream social in the afternoon. Fair goers can also benefit from coupons for discounted gate admission, carnival rides and rodeo tickets.

“It’s good to be back. KX/Co-op Day is a day we’ve always looked forward to, especially after the one-year hiatus. Co-ops are all about connection, and I think we all missed this opportunity to connect with our members,” say General Manager and Executive Vice President Josh Kramer, North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC). “Co-ops have a huge economic impact on the state of North Dakota. This event brings many of the state’s co-ops together and provides an opportunity for us to celebrate our collective work.”

Co-op directors and employees will serve a hot breakfast in the parking lot north of the Commercial II building from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Following the breakfast, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., fair goers will have the opportunity to play games, register to win door prizes and visit with co-op employees under the KX/Co-op Tent in State Fair Park. In addition, North Dakota’s electric cooperatives will have electric vehicles on display. Fair goers are also invited to enjoy a cool treat under the tent. Cooperative volunteers will serve free ice cream sandwiches from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Coupons for discounted gate admission, carnival rides and the Ranch Rodeo can be picked up at cooperative locations across the state, including electric and telecommunications cooperatives, Cenex locations, credit unions, Farm Credit Services of North Dakota and North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

NDCCC is a formal organization that exists to support and promote cooperatives within the state of North Dakota.

