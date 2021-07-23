The Rotary Club of Devils Lake announces new officers for 2021-22.

Devils Lake Journal

USA Today Network

DEVILS LAKE - The Rotary Club of Devils Lake recently announced its new officers for 2021-22.

The incoming Club President is Bob Hatten and board of directors are President-Elect Erin Wood, Leah Lovin, Renard Bergstrom and Jeff Wahl, Treasurer Nancy Ratzlaff, Secretary Nancy Lundon and Past-President Paul Bjornson.

The Rotary Club is an international service organization involved in the sponsoring of and participation in community projects including the ongoing Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Rotary Track Meet, Fourth of July Community Picnic, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, Prairie View, Minnie H and Sweetwater playground projects, Ruger Park shelter, Lake Region Public Library, Lake Region State College Scholarship, Student Honors Banquet, and 4th of July Community Picnic.

Revenue to fund these and other activities are received through fundraisers such as the annual Spaghetti Feed and the annual raffle.

The Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Ranch Steakhouse. For more information call Nancy Lundon at 230-9342.

