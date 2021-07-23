Pride of Dakota Day slated July 26 at the state fair

Michelle Mielke

Agriculture News

BISMARCK – Twenty-five North Dakota companies from around the state will display, sell, and sample their products at the 33rd annual KMOT Pride of Dakota Day on Monday, July 26, at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

“You’ll find a wide range of quality Pride of Dakota products, such as food and condiments, artwork, books, apparel, jewelry and much more,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “It’s a great time and place for fairgoers to meet, shop and share lunch.”

The annual event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., under the large tent near the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. The Pride of Dakota lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“For just one dollar, you’ll get a grilled hot dog, potato chips and milk,” Goehring said.

KMOT-TV is an event partner for Pride of Dakota Day at the State Fair. The lunch is sponsored by Cloverdale Foods, the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association, Prairie Farms/Land O’Lakes and Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. Lunch proceeds go to the North Dakota FFA Foundation.

A new event this year is the Farm Kid Olympics, which will be held on the lawn in front of the tent from 2 - 3:15 p.m. Games include gunnysack races, the three-legged race, a pedal tractor race and corn shucking. The event is organized by the Velva FFA chapter and prizes are donated by the North Dakota State Fair.

Goehring also encouraged fairgoers to take part in the Pride of Dakota milk and cookie social at 3 p.m. under the Pride of Dakota tent.

“Fairgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy North Dakota milk, freshly baked cookies and Dot’s Pretzels,” Goehring said. “It’s another fun opportunity to taste the best the state has to offer and a chance to win Pride of Dakota prizes.”

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!