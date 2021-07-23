New Fair Foods at the North Dakota State Fair

JaCee Aaseth

Local Happenings

MINOT– Each year, the North Dakota State Fair asks vendors to explore their culinary creativity with fun, fair foods! This year, we’ve added seven new food items and two brand new vendors to the Fair! Amish Annie Doughnuts offers made from scratch doughnuts with delicious fresh toppings and homemade whipped cream. Sue Sue’s Concessions is All About Bacon and offers bacon wrapped everything – from chicken to jalapenos and even hot dogs!

Look for these delicious, tasty treats on the Fairgrounds!

Peanut Butter Cup Funnel Cake:

A fresh funnel cake topped with warm peanut butter, chocolate, and chopped peanut butter cups.

At Thomsen’s Root Beer, on the Midway across from the Grandstand

Chili Dog Pizza:

Fresh, house-made dough topped with hearty beefy chili and all beef kosher hotdogs with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, onions, ketchup, and mustard.

At Leimon’s Pizza, on the Midway across from the Carousel Pub

Peanut Butter Squealer:

Breakfast sausage baked inside a sweet Belgian waffle and covered with peanut butter sauce and bacon! Served on a Stick!

At Waffle Chix, West of Game & Fish Park

Bacon Wrapped Chicken-on-a-Stick:

Fresh chicken tenders on a stick, wrapped in bacon, coated in a seasoned flour batter and deep fried!

At Sue Sue’s Concessions-All About Bacon, near the front of the Grandstand

*New Vendor*

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos:

Jalapeno half stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, then deep-fried!

At Sue Sue’s Concessions-All About Bacon, near the front of the Grandstand

*New Vendor*

Loaded Mac & Cheese:

A combination of some of America's most loved foods - starting with classic Mac and Cheese topped with your choice of tasty toppers like bacon, shredded pork, taco meat, sausage, and extra cheese. Make this dish your own!

At B & G Concessions, on the Midway

S’more the Merrier:

Our large, made from scratch donut. The center of the doughnut is filled with marshmallow fluff, sprinkled with graham cracker crumbles, and finished with a drizzle of Hershey's drizzle on top.

At Amish Annie Doughnuts, East of the Dairy Barn

*New Vendor*

These items are also a part of the Food Frenzy contest. Vote for your favorites on our Facebook page to choose the winner in the People’s Choice category.

