Valley City State University to Launch Forward Together Capital Campaign

Tammy Jo Taft

College News

Valley City– Current and future student athletes of Valley City University have something to look forward to with a recent announcement made by the college this week.

Valley City State University announced the launching of Forward Together Capital Campaign, a campaign aiming to raise $25 million for updating student athletic facilities, educational spaces and to provide scholarship support.

“This campaign will propel VCSU into the future. We are continuously ranked as a U.S. News “Best College,” experience record-breaking enrollment, and have a top-ranked Elementary Education Program,” VCSU President Dr. Alan LaFave said. “Our success has grown the University and helped us realize it is time to invest in improving our facilities and scholarship support for our students.”

“Our mission is to provide the best possible student experience every single day,” LaFave said. “The Forward Together campaign will make that happen. I’m excited to see how the campaign will transform our campus and open doors for future Vikings.”

“Our athletic programs play an important role on campus, and in the community,” said VCSU Athletic Director Jill DeVries. “Upgrading our training and competition facilities will allow us to continue to recruit and retain the most talented student-athletes. To continue our success, we must pursue efforts like the Forward Together campaign.”

“This campaign is an ambitious step that will shape the student experience for decades,” she added.

