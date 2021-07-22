Summer Travel Provides Boost to Airline Passenger Recovery

Staff Report

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 81,499 airline passenger boardings during the month of June. This month experienced the highest level of passenger traffic that the state has seen since the Covid-19 pandemic began and continues the monthly positive trend of growing airline passenger demand. The June numbers show that the state is continuing its strong recovery as it is now only 19% below the pre-pandemic passenger levels by comparison to June of 2019.

“The continual growth in demand for air travel is great news and helps to fuel optimism for the airline industry that is operating within our state.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “I encourage all of our residents and visitors to consider utilizing our North Dakota airports within any travel plans as any additional demand will help to leverage and expedite the return of more flight and destination options for our communities.”

