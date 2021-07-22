Devils Lake’s 2-day Blood Drive Brings in 79 Volunteers

Weldon Roberts

Local Happenings

Devils Lake – St. Olaf Lutheran Church hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on July 8 and 9, 2021 at Devils Lake Armory which helped collect a total of 83 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 79 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 73 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on 7/08 and 7/09. A total of 10 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There was 1 person who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Loretta Bloomquist, who coordinated the drive, and St. Olaf Lutheran Church which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Ray Slattland, Armen Hanson, Courtney Kliein, Louise Oleson, and Verna Brown.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: Wednesday 8/19, Thursday 8/20, and Friday 8/21 for the Devils Lake Battle of the Badges blood drive.

