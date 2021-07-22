Heather MacDonald

Devils Lake Speedway

It was a night of Barn Burner finishes Saturday night at the Devils Playground. The Wissota Street Stock Feature was one for the record books with multiple position changes and an all out dog fight to the end. Daniel Aberle of Finley ND took the checkered flag and punched his ticket into the AFCO Race of Champions during the Wissota 100 in September.

The Wissota Midwest Mods had a heck of a show down with multiple position changes. Jory Berg took the lead early in the feature and had his hands full holding off Eric Haugland, Cole Haugland and Nate Reynolds. Berg would come out victorious and punched his ticket into the the AFCO Race of Champions at the Wissota 100.

The Powri Minn-Kota Lightning Sprints had 17 cars on hand. Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush MN moved up 5 positions to take the lead from Alex Truscinski of Greenbush MN in a last lap pass for the Checkered Flag. Some honorable mentions go to Travis Surerus of Fargo moved up 6 positions and Mark Williams of Grand Forks moved up 9 positions in the feature.

The Home Track Rules Purestocks race was uneventful. After 2 previous nights of DNFs in the 3 week point average it positioned Joe Armstrong of Crary ND outside pole with Dan Bromstad of Luverne ND inside pole. The drivers swapped positions with Armstrong taking the checkered flag.

The Western Renegade Non-wing Sprints continue to keep the racing exciting. The race was neck and neck through the entire 25 lap feature. A caution came out with 2 laps to go. Bringing out the Green White Checkered. The young Adam Sobolik of Grand Forks ND made his move with 2 laps to go to get by Myles Tomlinson of Turtle Lake ND to take the checkered. Another honorable mention goes to Brandon Palm of Portland ND who moved up 6 positions to finish 4th.

Devils Lake Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night July 24th with the following classes on deck Home track rules Purestocks, Wissota Street Stocks, Wissota Midwest Mods, Western Renegade Non Wing Sprints and the run what ya brung Trophy class. Brought to you by Ironhide Equipment. The Golden Hammer Midwest Mod Challenge has been pushed back to July 31st to accommodate the makeup dates for the Rebel Tour. NLRA will also be on hand July 31st.

Gates open at 4pm with Racing starting at 7pm both nights.

