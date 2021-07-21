GNDC ANNOUNCES SPEAKERS AT 10th ANNUAL POLICY SUMMIT

Staff Report

BISMARCK - The Greater North Dakota Chamber (GNDC) will hold its 10th Annual Policy Summit and has announced the full roster of panel participants. The August 12th event will be available to attendees virtually or in-person at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck.

Arik Spencer, GNDC CEO and President stated, “This is the premier public policy event of the year. GNDC is excited to hold this event, each year we spotlight issues that are crucial to our state’s success. Attendees in the past have cited that the event’s success is due to our commitment to ensuring various views are represented on the presented issues. This continued to be our focus when we planned this year’s topics and panelists.”

GNDC has confirmed all panels and panelists.

“We anticipate great discussions due to the expertise level of our panelists. Panels are comprised of elected officials, business leaders, and subject matter experts who are focused on ensuring North Dakota is positioned well for sustainability and future growth.” Spencer remarked.

PANEL TOPICS AND PANELISTS

Is Constitutional Measure Reform Needed?

Moderator: Stacy Sturm – URL Radio

Panelists: Sen. David Hogue, Jonathan Sickler, Ellie Shockley

Too big, too small, just right - Views on ND's $16.9B Budget

Moderator: Nick Hacker – GNDC Board Member

Panelists: Sen. Rich Wardner, Sen. Tim Mathern, Rep. Rick Becker

ESG's Influence on ND

Moderator: Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Panelists: Nicole Kivisto – Montana-Dakota Utilities, Blu Hulsey – Continental Resources, ND State Treasurer Thomas Beadle

ND's Changing Political Dynamics & Policy Implications

Moderator: Dave Thompson – Prairie Public

Panelists: Mike Jacobs – Political Journalist, Mark Johnson – M State Political Scientist, Ron Rauschenberger – former governor chief of staff (2007 – 2017)

To register for the event or for additional information on the speakers, visit ndchamber.com.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!