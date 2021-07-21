“Fund the Future” Event on July 28 will Support the North Dakota State Fair

Minot, ND – The North Dakota State Fair Foundation (NDSF Foundation) will host a special 24 hour online giving event entitled “Fund the Future” on Wednesday, July 28. This marks the Foundation’s first day-long campaign with hopes to inspire fairgoers, exhibitors, and North Dakota residents to support future enhancement of the North Dakota State Fair.

Gifting can be done from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (CDT) on July 28 through a simple transaction on the NDSF Foundation’s website, www.ndstatefairfoundation.com. Donors can choose what their contribution will support: agriculture, infrastructure, programming or an unrestricted gift.

“After missing last year, people are excited more than ever to have the North Dakota State Fair back and hosting this special day to show our support seems only appropriate,” said Jessica Bullinger, NDSF Foundation Development Director. “Giving together, we can do great things for our State Fair and support the family fun and educational platform it provides.”

Fair supporters are encouraged to help promote the day with the use of the hashtag #myndstatefair on social media. A Facebook frame to show support of the day has also been created.

The North Dakota State Fair Foundation exists to develop lifelong relationships with donors to secure philanthropic gifts that will preserve and enhance the North Dakota State Fair, and all that it encompasses, for posterity. The 2021 North Dakota State Fair is July 23-31.

