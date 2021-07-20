North Dakota State Commission on National and Community Service approves five projects

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced five projects totaling $731,044, were awarded AmeriCorps funding.

"AmeriCorps is dedicated to helping with community needs across North Dakota,” Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston said. “I’m proud to announce new funding that will elevate this work by AmeriCorps members across North Dakota. I appreciate all our AmeriCorps members – past, present, and future – for their dedication.”

2021-2022 AmeriCorps Grant Recipients:

Cooperstown Community Activities was awarded $37,921 in federal funds providing $42,300 in matching funds for six AmeriCorps members to provide service in education and healthy futures.

Jamestown Parks and Recreation was awarded $31,805 in federal funds providing $10,147 in matching funds for 10 AmeriCorps members to provide service in the area parks throughout the summer.

Souris Basin Planning Council was awarded $138,550 in federal funds providing $45,287 in matching funds for 17 AmeriCorps Members to provide capacity building for local non-profits.

South East Education Cooperative Reading and Math Corps was awarded $498,268 in federal funds providing $520,229 in matching funds for 82 AmeriCorps members to provide service in reading and math.

South East Education Cooperative Educator Corps was awarded $24,500 in federal funds providing $10,000 in matching funds for 37 AmeriCorps members to provide service in early childhood education.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!