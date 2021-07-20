Namastè School of Yoga to Offer In-Person Teacher Training

Sarah Hinnenkamp

Special to Devils Lake Journal

GRAFTON – The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures turned work-life balance upside down. It put pressure on people’s physical and mental wellbeing, especially while gyms and yoga studios were forced to shut down.

Namastè Massage and Yoga Studio in Grafton, N.D. turned to online yoga classes and saw an increase in participants. Yoga proved to be a powerful tool for people to deal with the lockdown’s uncertainty and isolation, as well as to maintain physical well-being.

Yoga will continue to grow in importance when it comes to post-COVID-10 wellbeing.

In order to help increase yoga offerings in the region, The Namastè School of Yoga in Grafton, N.D. will offer a 200-hour Hatha Yoga Teacher Training starting on Aug. 27. This in-person training includes 10 weekend sessions over the course of 10 months.

“Our studio is a respected and widely known training spot for those in the yoga community and we’ve missed having in-person trainings,” said Patty Gorder, director of Namastè School of Yoga. “We have trained teachers from Roseau to Fergus Falls in Minnesota and Cavalier to Fargo and Devils Lake in North Dakota and look forward to our next training, starting in August.”

The Hatha Yoga Teacher Training program is an approved 200-hour program by Yoga Alliance. Graduates of the program are highly encouraged to register as an RYT at the 200-hour level. This registry makes teachers a good candidate for getting hired to teach many expressions of yoga.

Out of the area applicants may inquire about potential housing that may be available upon request.

Training will be taught by Namastè School of Yoga Director and yogahour® teacher trainer Patty Gorder (E-RYT 500). Patty began practicing yoga in 1997 and teaching yoga in 2009. She is the owner and director of Namastè Massage and Yoga Studio in Grafton, ND. Patty is a Yoga Alliance Certified 500RYT-E YACEP and serves her rural community and beyond with inspiring and uplifting classes. Currently, Patty enjoys spending time with her husband and watching her two little ones sparkle their light.

For more information on the training, including training dates and how to register, visit namastemassageandyogastudio.com and click on “Teacher Training.”

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!