New COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota

North Dakota reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 233 new cases. That's down 11.7% from the previous week's tally of 264 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Dakota ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.5% from the week before, with 99,382 cases reported. With 0.23% of the country's population, North Dakota had 0.23% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Stark, Burleigh and Mercer counties.

Ramsey County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,728 cases and 30 deaths.

North Dakota ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 43% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 52.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Dakota reported administering another 7,818 vaccine doses, including 3,215 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 5,114 vaccine doses, including 2,738 first doses. In all, North Dakota reported it has administered 627,177 total doses.

Within North Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in McIntosh, McKenzie and Emmons counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Burleigh County, with 41 cases; Cass County, with 38 cases; and Williams County, with 33. Weekly case counts rose in 12 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Williams, Cass and McKenzie counties.

In North Dakota, four people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, four people were were reported dead.

A total of 110,432 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,551 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,461,982 people have tested positive and 599,769 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.