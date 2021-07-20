Draft of Statewide Transportation Improvement Program ready for public comment

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has published a draft of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and it will be available for comment from July 15, 2021 to August 15, 2021. The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements that are funded with federal highway and transit monies. Improvements include projects on the state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs, which will be funded with federal funds.

An electronic copy of the draft STIP is located on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” at the top of the page. Copies are also available for viewing at the district offices, or individual copies may be obtained from Logan Beise, NDDOT Programming Division, at 701-328-2139.

Comments on the Draft STIP should be submitted to the appropriate NDDOT contact listed below or by email to dot@nd.gov with “Draft STIP” in the subject line by August 15, 2021.

Devils Lake NDDOT District Office contact: Wyatt Hanson - (701) 665-5100

