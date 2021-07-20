CATS INCREDIBLE HOSTS RUN/WALK EVENT ON JULY 31

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

GRAND FORKS - The Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament is teaming up with the Altru Family YMCA and the See Dick Run Summer Running Club to form the first annual Cats Incredible 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run which will take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The 5K will start at 8:30 am and the Kids Fun Run will go at 9:15 am at LaFave Park in East Grand Forks. Cost will be $30 per person for the 5K and $5 for the Teddy Dash (kids run).

Proceeds will support the Red River Cross Country Team and the YMCA Partner of Youth scholarship program.

Kids age 12 and under are welcome to sign up for the 5K, or they can choose to run the Teddy Dash (distance options include 1 mile, ¼ mile, or 100 meter dash). A special prize will be awarded to the top finisher who runs with a stuffed animal (teddy bears encouraged).

You Betcha Ice Cream is available for pre-order at registration and will also be available for purchase at the race site for $7/pint. $2 from each pint will be donated to the Red River Cross Country program.

The Cats Incredible event has been extremely popular and well-attended over the years and traditionally offered a popular road race that was organized by the YMCA. This inaugural event is designed to complement all of the Catfish Days festivities and bring back a family friendly activity that adults and kid can enjoy. Plans are to improve this new fun run as part of future Cats Incredible festivals.

Sponsors include: Ewing Oil; First Class Mortgage; See Dick Run; Avant; Grand Forks Convention & Visitors Bureau; Vaaler Insurance; Dakota Commercial; Hugo’s; First International Bank; Be Mobile; Poppler’s Music; Kelly’s Bar; Alerus Financial; Frandsen Bank; Subway; Ski & Bike Shop; The Rite Spot; and Sam’s Club. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Online registration: https://raceroster.com/48959

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!