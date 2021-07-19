What's on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Local Happenings

DEVILS LAKE - The Book Club read will be Horseman, Pass By written by Larry McMurty. Book discussion will be on August 4 at 5:30 pm at the library community. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: A New Non-Fiction Display, Summer Reads, New Staff Picks and If You Liked the Movie…You’ll Love the Book.

The Man with the Silver Saab by Alexander McCall Smith (Adult Fiction). Life--and crime--is not always as it seems for Ulf Varg and the other fearless detectives in Malmo's Department of Sensitive Crimes. There are always surprising new cases to take on, and the latest batch is no exception. And that's not to mention Ulf's struggle to contain his feelings for his colleague Anna Bengsdotter. All in all, things are distinctly difficult in Malmo, and it seems up to Ulf and the Department to set them right.

False Witness by Karin Slaughter. (Adult Fiction). Leigh Collier has worked hard to build what looks like a normal life. She’s an up-and-coming defense attorney at a prestigious law firm in Atlanta, would do anything for her sixteen-year-old daughter Maddy, and is managing to successfully coparent through a pandemic after an amicable separation from her husband Walter. But Leigh’s ordinary life masks a childhood no one should have to endure; a childhood tarnished by secrets, broken by betrayal, and ultimately destroyed by a brutal act of violence.

Black Ice by Brad Thor (Adult Fiction). Scot Harvath is having his best summer ever. With a cottage on the fjord, a boat, and his beautiful girlfriend Sølvi, he's got everything he could possibly want. But out of vacation days and long overdue back home, America's top spy has a decision to make 'return, or submit his resignation. When his deadly past comes calling, though, he'll be left with no choice at all. Leaving his favorite Oslo café, Harvath watches as a ghost climbs out of a taxi' a man he killed years ago, halfway around the world.

In the Same Boat by Holly Green (Teen Fiction). In the Same Boat is the hugely entertaining blend of romance and thrilling adventure that you never knew you needed It's the eve of the Texas River Odyssey, and Sadie Scofield is finally ready for the 265-mile canoe race. It's three days of grueling, nonstop paddling, where every turn of the river reveals new challenges -- downed trees, poisonous snakes, alligators -- but the dangers are all worth it. Reaching the finish line is the only way for Sadie to redeem herself for last year, when one small mistake spiraled into disaster.

I Love Insects by Lizzy Rockwell (Easy Reader). The girl in this story loves insects--how they look, how they sound, and how they move. Her friend does not like insects--especially when they sting. Like them or not, children will learn many interesting facts, as well as why insects are essential to human survival!

The Mysterious Eye of the Dragon by Geronimo Stilton (Juvenile Fiction) My sister Thea and my cousin Trap were not getting along! When grandfather found them arguing over who would get to join me on a trip to Brazil, he forced us all to go together. My friend Isabela needed my help finding a mysterious emerald. Could Trap and Thea stop shouting their snouts off long enough to help find the stone?

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

No Story time until further notice.

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinic will be held Tuesday, July 20 from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Summer Reading is wrapping up. Please turn in your reading logs the week of July 12-July 17. If you have questions please e-mail at lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

Library Board meeting August 10 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!