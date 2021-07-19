Walk, Run, or Ride to House the Homeless

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

Grand Forks– The third time is the charm! After going virtual last year, Northlands Rescue Mission’s “Home Run” returns in-person on Saturday, September 18th. This fitness fundraiser has three events to choose from – a 5K Fun Run/Walk, a 25-mile Bike Race, and a 100km Bike Ride. The goal of the event? Raise money to help homeless men, women, and families secure permanent housing.

Last year, more than 220 homeless individuals who received assistance from the Mission ended up permanently housed. Registration fees from the Home Run will help the Mission assist homeless clients with transportation, housing and job applications, access to I.D.s and birth certificates, financial barriers to housing, and more! The homeless shelter also assists low-income families and feeds community members through several initiatives, including the children’s Backpack Program and a mobile food pantry.

In 2020, Home Run participants completed their events on their own due to COVID-19. This year, the events will return in-person, after which participants may enjoy lunch, live music, and an awards ceremony in front of the Mission!

Registration is open now through September 16th at northlandsrescuemission.org/homerun. Participants may also register in-person on the day of the event. A virtual option is available for those who can’t make it on September 18th. Virtual participants can choose their own day & course to walk, run, or ride.

It is $30 to register for the 5K, $40 for the Bike Race, and $30 for the 100Km Bike Ride. Children ages 6-13 may register in the 5K for $15, and children under age 6 may participate in the 5K for free with a registered adult. Discounted rates for students and military members are available. All participants will receive an event t-shir

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!