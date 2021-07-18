Revival Meetings at Webster Chapel and Westminster Presbyterian Church July 25-27

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

DEVILS LAKE - Tom Shanklin, an evangelist and author, will be the guest minister for “Revive!” meetings at Webster Chapel and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Devils Lake on Sunday-Tuesday, July 25-27. The meetings will focus on forgiveness, healing, and spiritual refreshing.

On Sunday, July 25, 8:45 a.m., Tom Shanklin will speak at Webster Chapel, Corner of Robert and 3rd Ave., Webster, ND and 10:30 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 501 5th St., Devils Lake, ND.

Meetings will continue Sunday-Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. nightly at Westminster Presbyterian Church. On Sunday evening, there will be a special presentation of the movie, “Faith Like Potatoes,” followed by a time of prayer for rain in the area. On Monday and Tuesday evening, there will be revival services with Tom Shanklin at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Tom Shanklin, who is from Mankato, Minnesota, preaches in a simple and practical way that people of all ages and from all denominations can receive, both in the United States and around the world. He is the author of "You Can Touch the World: Finding Your True Purpose."

Everyone is welcome to attend. A free-will offering will be received. For more information, call (701) 662-3584.

Pastor Trudy Dumont, pastor of both Westminster Presbyterian Church and Webster Chapel, says, “this is an awesome time of renewal in the Spirit and drawing closer to God. Our movie on Sunday night, 7/25 at 6:30 p.m., “Faith Like Potatoes,” focuses on one South African Farmer’s faith journey in the midst of a drought. Prayers will be offered for the farmers and their crops, and for the drought in the Region.”

