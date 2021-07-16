NDSC Hires Three, Promotes Three

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

DEVILS LAKE - New hires and promotions at the North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) ensure the organization’s ability to meet the community and workplace safety needs of North Dakota and the region, according to CEO Chuck Clairmont. “These are the people who ensure that we can save lives and prevent injuries. That’s our mission, and our talented trainers and staff are out there working with businesses and communities to achieve that mission every day.”

Alex Redmann was hired as the workplace safety manager and is responsible for helping a wide range of companies establish and maintain a safety culture and meet compliance in any regulatory environment. Alex has 12 years of experience in leadership, sales and wellness. A Bismarck native, he recently returned to the area after living in Arizona.

Mike Hutchens was hired as a new safety consultant focusing on MSHA and OSHA training. Hutchens brings a deep and diverse background in mine safety, occupational safety, and operating equipment. He and his family moved to Bismarck from Michigan.

Edon Willis joined the NDSC team as a safety consultant focusing on traffic safety and self-protection classes. Edon is a retired United States Marine with experience in security, safety and equipment training. He previously worked at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

Macy Lorinser has been promoted to Office Coordinator and will coordinate all administrative duties, run the OSCA lab, reconcile classes and help trainers/program managers with various tasks. She has been at NDSC for more than six years working as part of the administrative team.

Sarah McKenna has been promoted to First Aid Manager and will oversee all CPR/AED, First Aid, Emergency Medical Responder and Trauma and Triage training. She has been with NDSC for five years in a variety of roles including Office Manager and Program Coordinator. Sarah has more than 12 years of customer service and management experience.

John Woutat has transitioned to a full-time safety consultant. John has been with NDSC for four years serving as both the first aid manager and safety consultant. His background includes an EMS responder, flight paramedic for 18 years, a 9-1-1 dispatcher/educator/trainer for 8 years and served as a certified firefighter.

The North Dakota Safety Council is a private non-profit dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives. Our efforts are supported through grants, donations, student enrollments and the good work of our 950 member organizations

