ND Junior Governor’s Cup Fishing Derby at Fort Stevenson State Park

Garrison - Kids can show off their fishing skills at the ND Junior Governor’s Cup Youth Fishing Derby at Fort Stevenson State Park on Saturday, July 17, in the DeTrobriand Marina.

The derby is open to anyone 17 years old and younger. Registration starts at 10:00 am on the lawn at the DeTrobriand Lodge; fishing starts at 10:30 am. Multiple prizes will be awarded; participants may only win in one category.

Bring your own fishing rod. Lunch will be served following the derby while supplies last. There is no event fee to participate, and pre-registration is not required.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a State Park Annual Pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota. For more information, please call the park office at 701-337-5576, e-mail us at fssp@nd.gov or find us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather and COVID-19 risk levels. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

