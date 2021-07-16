Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd/LRSC enter into apprenticeship agreement

Erin Wood

College News

DEVILS LAKE - The nursing program and apprenticeship program at Lake Region State College (LRSC) have collaborated to create a nursing apprenticeship program. This program is designed to meet workforce needs in North Dakota.

Early in 2021, the North Dakota Board of Nursing approved nurse apprentices as an innovative educational model/approach.

In June, the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford became the first healthcare facility to join into an apprenticeship agreement with Lake Region State College.

“I am very excited to work with LRSC on the new LPN Apprenticeship Program. Our facility has so many employees that have great potential to advance in their roles here at LHGS and this program will allow them the ease and convenience of continuing their education while working,” said Peggy Dockter, Director of Nursing at Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd.

In the LRSC apprenticeship model, the student can “earn while they learn”, said Julie Traynor, Director of the Dakota Nursing Program.

“Many community college students need to work while they attend school,” said Karen Clementich, LRSC Nursing program director.

The apprenticeship has ground rules agreed upon with the employer that provides a structured wage, set step increases, and opportunity for continued employment at the completion of the apprenticeship.

The combination of academic program requirements plus the apprenticeship (on-the-job learning, a mentor relationship with a staff nurse, and eventually a Department of Labor certificate of completion) provides a rigorous and sturdy base that socializes students to the nursing profession and prepares them for an in demand and challenging career.

Nursing at LRSC

Lake Region State College offers degrees in practical nursing and associate degree nursing (2-year RN). Graduates of the LRSC Nursing program also are able to transfer on to continue their bachelor’s degree (BSN). LRSC also offers certified nursing training. The college also has a paramedic to nurse program and recently added nurse apprenticeships.

Applications are currently being accepted for Fall 2021.

Nursing is a wonderful career with high employment demand throughout the region, state, and nation.

The Practical Nurse program at Lake Region State College provides the knowledge and skills you need to enter a challenging career in nursing. Upon acceptance into the program, you will receive classroom study and supervised experience in caring for patients in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies, and clinics. During the eleven-month certificate program, you will be taught practical nursing skills under the supervision of a Registered Nurse.

Graduates who meet continuation criteria may continue their studies in the Associate Degree Nurse (ADN) program at Lake Region State College, or transfer many of their credits to baccalaureate programs at other higher education institutions.

For more information go to LRSC.edu/nursing or call LRSC enrollment office at (701) 662-1514.

