Honoring our local UND grads and honor students

DEVILS LAKE - University of North Dakota recently announced their Spring Semester honors list and graduates which featured a hefty number of locals on both lists.

Devils Lake journal is proud to honor the following individuals on their stellar achievements!

What it takes to make each list:

The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."

To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.

Devils Lake Spring Graduates:

Amanda Buettner, Master of Science

Marissa Eback, Bachelors of Arts

Michaela Freeman, Bachelor of Science

Brady Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics

Amanda Klemesturd, Juris Doctor

Randii Reed, Master of Arts

Cassidy Saari, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Eric Schneider, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Damon Sobolik, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Taylor Swanson, Master of Education

Gabrielle Wavra, Master of Occupational Therapy

Devils Lake Dean’s List Honorees:

Jennifer Dion

Abby Johnson

Madison Larson

Cassidy Saari

Kayla Sobolik

MaKayla Van Steenvoort

Alec Veer

Joshua White

Devils Lake President’s List Honorees:

Jennifer Dion

Abby Johnson

Madison Larson

Alexis Lehmann

Kayla Sobolik

Sydney Steffen

Kyleigh Toso

Mikayla Wallace

Joshua White

