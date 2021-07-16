Honoring our local UND grads and honor students
DEVILS LAKE - University of North Dakota recently announced their Spring Semester honors list and graduates which featured a hefty number of locals on both lists.
Devils Lake journal is proud to honor the following individuals on their stellar achievements!
What it takes to make each list:
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."
To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
Devils Lake Spring Graduates:
Amanda Buettner, Master of Science
Marissa Eback, Bachelors of Arts
Michaela Freeman, Bachelor of Science
Brady Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics
Amanda Klemesturd, Juris Doctor
Randii Reed, Master of Arts
Cassidy Saari, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Eric Schneider, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Damon Sobolik, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Taylor Swanson, Master of Education
Gabrielle Wavra, Master of Occupational Therapy
Devils Lake Dean’s List Honorees:
Jennifer Dion
Abby Johnson
Madison Larson
Cassidy Saari
Kayla Sobolik
MaKayla Van Steenvoort
Alec Veer
Joshua White
Devils Lake President’s List Honorees:
Jennifer Dion
Abby Johnson
Madison Larson
Alexis Lehmann
Kayla Sobolik
Sydney Steffen
Kyleigh Toso
Mikayla Wallace
Joshua White
