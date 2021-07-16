Honoring our local UND grads and honor students

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - University of North Dakota recently announced their Spring Semester honors list and graduates which featured a hefty number of locals on both lists.  

Devils Lake journal is proud to honor the following individuals on their stellar achievements!

What it takes to make each list:

The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University's degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than "satisfactory/unsatisfactory."

To qualify for the UND President's Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.

Devils Lake Spring Graduates:  

Amanda Buettner, Master of Science  

Marissa Eback, Bachelors of Arts 

Michaela Freeman, Bachelor of Science  

Brady Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics

Amanda Klemesturd, Juris Doctor 

Randii Reed, Master of Arts  

Cassidy Saari, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Eric Schneider, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering  

Damon Sobolik, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering  

Taylor Swanson, Master of Education  

Gabrielle Wavra, Master of Occupational Therapy 

Devils Lake Dean’s List Honorees:  

Jennifer Dion  

Abby Johnson  

 Madison Larson  

 Cassidy Saari  

Kayla Sobolik  

 MaKayla Van Steenvoort  

Alec Veer  

Joshua White  

Devils Lake President’s List Honorees:  

Jennifer Dion  

Abby Johnson  

Madison Larson 

Alexis Lehmann   

Kayla Sobolik  

Sydney Steffen  

 Kyleigh Toso  

 Mikayla Wallace 

 Joshua White  

