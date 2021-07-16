Construction began Monday on ND 200 near Beulah

NORTH DAKOTA - Construction began Monday, July 12, on North Dakota Highway 200 from the south junction of ND 8 near Halliday to the junction of ND 49 near Beulah.

The project will include milling and asphalt overlay, as well as minor sidewalk reconstruction in Dodge. A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of ND 200 and ND 49.

Flaggers will be present during certain phases of the project. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone. A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place throughout the milling and overlay operations.

Traffic will be maintained through the intersection of ND 200 and ND 49 during the construction of the roundabout using flaggers and a four-way stop condition.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!