ATTORNEY GENERAL INVESTIGATES STEPHEN W. HILL FOR CONSUMER FRAUD VIOLATIONS

NORTH DAKOTA – All North Dakotans are advised to be on the alert for unlicensed contractor Stephen Webster Hill, who, according to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, has pending criminal charges.

Stenehjem also said Hill, "appears to be continuing to defraud unsuspecting homeowners in Bismarck -Mandan and the surrounding rural areas."

Hill was banned from acting as a contractor by court order in 2011 as a result of his fraudulent activities as an unlicensed contractor, according to the attorney general. At that time, Hill owed restitution to multiple consumers in an amount exceeding $19,000.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division learned in July 2020 that Hill was again operating as an unlicensed contractor, in violation of the 2011 court order and state law. The Attorney General had received complaints indicating Hill had failed to pay two of his subcontractors approximately $11,000. Investigators notified Hill to cease his unlawful activities, but Hill has ignored efforts by the Consumer Protection division, which initiated another fraud investigation against him and his businesses, Renovation Solutions, Inc. and Colina Design Systems, Inc.

Hill also has been criminally charged in Burleigh County with four counts of “Contracting Without a License,” and on June 16, 2021, the court issued a warrant for Hill’s arrest.

“Mr. Hill’s deliberate actions in continuing to operate illegally as an unlicensed contractor creates an unacceptable risk of further harm to North Dakota consumers,” said Stenehjem. “My office will take all necessary steps to hold Hill accountable.”

Stenehjem reminds consumers to make sure a contractor is properly licensed before hiring them or giving them any money.

Parrell Grossman, director of the Consumer Protection division urged anyone who is aware of any current contracting by Hill to contact the Attorney General’s Office. “Mr. Hill’s past conduct has resulted in many thousands of dollars in unpaid restitution to homeowners,” said Grossman.

