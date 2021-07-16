ADMINISTRATION ENDS PROPOSAL TO CHANGE METRO AREA STATUS

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

NORTH DAKOTA - Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has abandoned its proposal to change the minimum population to qualify as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) from 50,000 to 100,000.

The proposal, according to some state leaders, would have negatively impacted communities in North Dakota due to the fact that the MSA designation is used in funding formulas for multiple federal programs. Additionally it is used in determining geographical regions for federal labor market statistics.

“We worked to stop this misguided proposal that would have negatively impacted more than 140 communities across the U.S. including Bismarck, Minot and Grand Forks,” North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said. “We appreciate OMB heeding our call to reject the change, which would have directly affected the federal funding that these communities receive for infrastructure, health care, housing and other federal programs. Changing the MSA metric would have been short-sighted and had far-reaching impacts on these communities.”

