North Dakota Universities Awarded $1.3 Million for Research, Education

Staff Report

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today universities in North Dakota receiving the following grants totaling $1,327,115:

$500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to North Dakota State University (NDSU) to address vaccine efficiency in swine;

$352,167 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to NDSU to check invulnerability of microprocessor designs and related security flaws;

$300,000 from USDA to Bismarck State College for agricultural geospatial education training; and

$174,948 from NSF to NDSU to improve on-chip memory technology.

