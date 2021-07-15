Hospice of the Red River Valley offers free virtual Comfort Pillows for Kids grief class

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

Devils Lake — Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering monthly virtual grief support classes and workshops in 2021. All classes are free and open to the community. Our grief classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for learning about their grief and talking with others who have experienced a loss through death.

The Comfort Pillows for Kids virtual grief class will be held on Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Youth ages 8-16 will learn what grief is and how to identify their personal grief feelings and reactions. They will also learn the importance and benefits of keeping memories alive and how to practice good self-care. This class will involve group discussion and making their own comfort pillow. This virtual class is free and open to the public.

Registration is required by July 26, so arrangements can be made for class supplies. Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, or call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department. View the complete list of monthly classes at: http://bit.ly/monthlygriefclasses.

