Devils Lake area arrest report stats: July 3-14

This weekly report does not give person information on the person's arrested. This report is rather to give you a statistics on crime in the area.

Here is the Devils Lake area arrest reported for July 3- July 15

Total number of arrests: 38

Total number of ambulance calls: 51

Total number of accidents: 4

7/3/2021:

1 Detox Arrest

1 DUI Arrest

1 Driving under Suspicion/Revocation

2 Warrant Arrests

5 Ambulance Calls

2 Traffic Accidents

7/4/2021:

2 Warrant Arrests

5 Ambulance Calls

7/5/2021:

1 Detox Arrest

9 ambulance Calls

1 Traffic Accident

7/6/2021:

6 Ambulance Calls

1 Traffic Accident

7/7/2021:

1 MIP/MIC

1 Drug Arrest

1 Adult Hold

2 Driving Under Suspicion/Revocation

5 Warrant Arrests

1 Ambulance Call

7/8/2021:

1 Shoplifting Arrest

5 Warrant Arrests

1 Fleeing on Foot Arrest

2 Resisting Arrest

1 Domestic Assault

5 Ambulance Calls

7/10/2021:

2 Drug arrests

1 Warrant Arrest

2 Ambulance Calls

7/11/2021:

1 Traffic Accident

7 Ambulance Calls

7/12/2021:

1 DUI Arrest

1 False Information Arrest

1 Disorderly Conduct Arrest

1 Warrant Arrest

2 Ambulance Calls

7/13/2021:

1 Detox Arrest

1 Driving Under Suspicion/Revocation

1 Warrant Arrest

2 Traffic Accidents

6 Ambulance Calls

7/14/2021:

1 MIC/MIP

1 Warrant Arrest

3 Ambulance Calls

