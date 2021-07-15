Dakota College at Bottineau Offers EMT Courses

Larry Brooks

College News

Bottineau - Careers in emergency medicine are growing in popularity and demand. To help meet workforce needs, Dakota College at Bottineau has partnered with Bottineau Ambulance Service to offer a series of two Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) courses. Both courses are scheduled from 6:30 – 10:00 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays during fall 2021 and spring 2022. In addition, students will be required to complete hands-on skills training during an occasional weekend. Students who finish the EMT courses will be prepared to complete the national registry exam to become a Nationally Registered EMT (NREMT).

For those EMTs who want to advance the level of care they can provide, Dakota College has partnered with Trinity Health in Minot to offer a paramedic program. This program is four semesters in length and starts during the first week of June each year. Classes are scheduled from 6:00 – 10:00 pm on Mondays and Thursday and can be delivered to several communities throughout central and western ND. Students are also required to complete labs during one weekend per month along with hospital and field clinicals. The deadline for applying to the paramedic program is April 1st of each year.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!