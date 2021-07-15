Christmas in July at Lewis and Clark State Park

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

Epping, ND – Join Lewis and Clark State Park (LCSP) and The Friends of Lewis and Clark State Park for their Christmas in July event where Santa likes to make his yearly summer visit from the North Pole.

"The Friends of Lewis and Clark State Park are again excited to be providing a fun weekend during the Christmas in July event. This is one of the bigger events of the year, and hope it can continue for years to come. The friends' group continues to enjoy supporting our beautiful local state park in many ways." Nichole Sheldon, President of the Friends of LCSP

Starting now until Sunday, July 18th at 3:00 (CST), participants can complete "Santa's Route BINGO" to receive a prize. Take pictures of yourself at five locations around LCSP and message them to our Facebook page. You can pick up your BINGO sheet at the Traders Bay Visitor's Center.

Create a wreath that you can display at your campsite all weekend long on Friday, July 16th at 7:00 pm (CST). Gather at the Amphitheater!

Dazzle the Site Decorating Contest judges with your campsite decorations Friday through Saturday. Sites need to be completed with decorating by 9:00 pm (CDT) on Saturday to be eligible for the Site Decorating Contest! Prizes will be given away for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places.

Be one of Santa's helpers and remain at your campsite to say hello when Santa does his campground tour on Saturday at 7:00 pm (CDT). Santa has scheduled out his visit far enough in advance that his elves will be able to provide an escort for him through the campground.

End the Christmas celebrations on Sunday, July 18th at 10:00 am with Christmas-themed Minute-To-Win-It games! Can you beat the clock? Meet at the amphitheater to find out.

The park will provide free lemonade and popcorn at each program, and Susie Q's Ice Cream truck will arrive at the conclusion of each event.

"This weeklong event celebrates the traditions put forth by the Friends of Lewis and Clark State Park along with Santa's help," said Katie Ogden, Park Manager of Lewis and Clark State Park. "Christmas in July events are open to the public and free to attend with a paid entry into the park."

Lewis and Clark State Park is located 19 miles southeast of Williston, N.D. The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual permit is displayed. Refer to the Lewis and Clark State Park Facebook page or call the park at (701) 859-3071 for a schedule of events.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather and COVID-19 risk levels. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC's social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines while visiting the park.

